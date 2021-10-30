Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.