Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $227.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Visa’s earnings of $1.62 per share, beat estimate by 5.88% and was up 45% year over year. Its stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Numerous acquisitions and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove revenues. It continues to invest in technology to boost its already leading position in the payments market. Shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon too. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. It is well-equipped with sufficient resources to service its indebtedness. However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line.”

Get Visa alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

NYSE V opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $3,466,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 10.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 55,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.