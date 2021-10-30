Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 7221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

