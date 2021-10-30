UBS Group Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $365.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.63 and its 200 day moving average is $327.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.