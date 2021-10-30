Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 28.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $504,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBG opened at $9.79 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

