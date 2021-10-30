Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,130,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after buying an additional 195,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after buying an additional 257,164 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

