Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,875.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $82.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $110.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $144.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,096.30.

AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,385.35. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

