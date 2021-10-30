Hamza Suria Sells 15,993 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 15,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $479,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
ANAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
