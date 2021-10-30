Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.01

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.01 and last traded at $139.19, with a volume of 6646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.16.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

