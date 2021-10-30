monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 6.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $363.45 and last traded at $367.52. Approximately 5,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 205,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.00.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on monday.com from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

