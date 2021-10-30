MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.23

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $599.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

