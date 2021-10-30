Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 66.2% in October

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the September 30th total of 794,300 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biomerica will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Biomerica by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

