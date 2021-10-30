Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Drops By 62.2%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.77. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 44,005 shares during the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

