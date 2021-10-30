Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 43,788 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 306.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,909,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 41.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,074,000 after buying an additional 233,414 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.15. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

