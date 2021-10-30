Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.64 Million in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Prospect Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

