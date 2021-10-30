Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $528,078. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,489,000. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 146,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.