Morgan Stanley Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $400.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.53.

SBNY opened at $297.82 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

