Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.14.

HYFM opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after buying an additional 2,207,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 528,016 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after purchasing an additional 397,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

