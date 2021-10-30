MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,781,000 after purchasing an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $23,728,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 928,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 189,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BL opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,630. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

