MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $52.29 and a one year high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

