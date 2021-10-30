VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMLC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 985,001 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,810,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

