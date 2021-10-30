MML Investors Services LLC Buys 518 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 924.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

