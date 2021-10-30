MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.52 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.