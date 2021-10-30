Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.36.

AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

