Raymond James Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $39,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

