BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 359.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

