Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,532 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

