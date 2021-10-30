Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,794 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of Steelcase worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.