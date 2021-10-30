BMO Capital Markets Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $705.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.33.

ServiceNow stock opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 830.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $698.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $650.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

