Oppenheimer Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $713.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $685.00 to $713.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $638.14.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI stock opened at $664.88 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $344.15 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $631.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.75.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $36,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.