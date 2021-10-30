Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $364.64.

NYSE:MLM opened at $392.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.25. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $395.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

