Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.