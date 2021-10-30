Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Cowen from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.