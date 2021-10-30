Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 4,914 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.01, for a total value of $1,105,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $232.82 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $165.82 and a 52 week high of $235.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

