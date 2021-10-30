Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 50,700 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.
- On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28.
- On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.
Qualys stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.36.
QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
