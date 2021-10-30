Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 50,700 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,700 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $6,088,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 51,839 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $6,178,690.41.

On Friday, October 22nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $9,905,748.24.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10.

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

Qualys stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

