Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,941 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,815,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.