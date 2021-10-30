Stephen G. Daly Sells 25,941 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,815,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00.
NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.
MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
