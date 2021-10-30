AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $3,201,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00.
- On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20.
- On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28.
- On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84.
- On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.
Shares of APP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
