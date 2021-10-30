AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $3,201,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $17,254,800.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $9,395,773.20.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.

Shares of APP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

