Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $401.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.51. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

