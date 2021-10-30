Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $67.06 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

