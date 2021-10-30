Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 279,053 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,053 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,897,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $98,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

