BMO Capital Markets Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $220.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADP. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

