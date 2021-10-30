BMO Capital Markets Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $220.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADP. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $155.79 and a 52-week high of $225.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
