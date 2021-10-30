UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

