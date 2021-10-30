Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.