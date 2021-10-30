Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 931,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of OMC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.69 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.