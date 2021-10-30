Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Research analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphatec by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alphatec by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.