Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $182.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence’s Q3 performance reflected strength across segments like digital & signoff solutions and functional verification suite. The company is also gaining from higher investments on emerging trends like Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous vehicle sub-systems along with strength in semiconductor end-market. Frequent product launches are expected to help the company sustain top-line growth, going ahead. The company raised 2021 revenue guidance on strong performance in the third quarter. Increasing costs related to research and development as well as headcount additions are likely to dent margins at least in the near term. Supply chain and logistics disruptions, stiff competition in simulation market along with significant forex volatility are other concerns. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

CDNS opened at $173.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.