Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

CPRX opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $608.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at $27,697,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

