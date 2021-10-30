-$0.10 EPS Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSII. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

