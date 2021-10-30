Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 143.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIWI in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $8.75 on Friday. QIWI plc has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $548.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.70.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

