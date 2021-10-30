$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.