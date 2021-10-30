$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.