Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Datadog stock opened at $167.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $915,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,509.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,939,438 shares of company stock valued at $412,556,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

